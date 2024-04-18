Prince Harry may drop legal battle against UK tabloid, high cost a reason

High Court proceedings indicate that Prince Harry may end up settling with the Sun publisher over alleged unlawful information-gathering allegations. Prince Harry attends the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children in Lesotho and Botswana, in Wellington, Florida, U.S., April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

The Duke cites he has to “pay the legal costs of both sides.” And that is making a big hole in his wallet.

Fiasco between Prince Harry and The Sun

Duke of Sussex dove into the legal battle against News Group Newspapers (NGN), alleging unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators associated with The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

This legal case is similar to those brought forth by notable figures like Sienna Miller, Hugh Grant, Paul Gascoigne, Catherine Tate, and Melanie Chisholm, many of whom settled their claims against NGN in recent years.

Hugh Grant, a renowned actor and one of the claimants, shed light on the reality facing those who pursue justice in such cases in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Grant revealed his decision to settle his case due to the looming threat of exorbitant legal costs, despite his desire to see his allegations tested in court. He stated, “If I proceed to trial and the court awards me damages that are even a penny less than the settlement offer, I would have to pay the legal costs of both sides.”

David Sherborne, representing Prince Harry and others, emphasised the challenges posed by settlement offers that render it virtually impossible for claimants to proceed with their cases. Sherborne said, “The Duke of Sussex is subject to the same issues that Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant have been subject to, which is that the offers are made that make it impossible for them to go ahead.”

In December 2021, Sienna Miller settled her case against NGN over allegations of voicemail interception and misuse of private information.

Despite securing "substantial damages," Miller expressed frustration at the limitations faced by those without significant financial resources to pursue justice. She said, "Unfortunately, that legal recourse is not available to me or to anyone who does not have countless millions of pounds to spend on the pursuit of justice."