Nithiin’s Robinhood and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel to clash at the box office in December

Nithiin and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming films, Robinhood and Thandel, will clash at the box office on December 20. Directed by Venky Kudumula and Chandoo Mondeti, the films will also have a Hollywood film, Mufasa: The Lion King to contend with on the same date. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya reveals plot of Thandel: It’s inspired by real-life incident about fishermen from Srikakulam) Nithiin and Naga Chaitanya in Robinhood and Thandel.

Robinhood release date announced

On Sri Rama Navami, the makers of Robinhood made the release date official with a new poster. In the poster, Nithiin can be seen dressed in black and sitting on a bike. Sharing it, he wrote, “#Robinhood arriving on #Dec20th2024.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While the makers of Thandel are yet to make their release date official, sources state that they’re planning to release the film on the same date. Industry tracker, Ramesh Bala also wrote on X, “#Thandel is confirmed for a December 20th release. Official announcement expected from the makers soon.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

‘Thandel vs Robinhood’

Fans have already begun taking sides in the upcoming clash, with one fan joking that the ‘December 20 date war’ has begun ‘again’, referring to how Sai Dharam Tej’s Prati Roju Pandaage and Balakrishna’s Ruler clashed at the box office in 2019 on the same date, with Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja postponing release to 2020.

Another fan wrote, “Edge for #Thandel as of now and #Bheeshma lanti BB Combination ayina kuda Buzz ledhu #RobinHood ki (it has no buzz despite having the blockbuster combo of Bheeshma). Hope they come with exciting promotional content.” Some fans just began writing ‘Thandel vs Robinhood’, looking forward to both films.

About Robinhood and Thandel

Venky and Nithiin previously worked together for Bheeshma in 2020, the film was a massive hit. Much like that film, their second outing, Robinhood, was also supposed to star Rashmika Mandanna but she walked out of the project. Thandel is also Chandoo and Chaitanya’s third film together after Premam and Savyasachi. The film stars Sai Pallavi too.