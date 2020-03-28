Prince Harry, Meghan shift base to California amid coronavirus pandemic, say reports

world

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:42 IST

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have permanently relocated to California amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said on Friday.

The royal couple flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles last week before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly virus outbreak, The Sun reported.

“Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good,” a “royal insider” told the tabloid.

The border between the US and Canada - the longest in the world - closed last week in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as both countries see escalating numbers of cases.

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family with their January announcement that they will no longer represent the monarchy as they pursue a new, financially independent life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step back from royal duties on March 31. It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, where they have spent time in recent months.

But The Sun said the move to California “had been planned for some time” and that the couple had “realised Canada would not work out for various reasons”.

“They want to be based in the Los Angeles area,” the source told the tabloid.

Meghan grew up in the Californian city and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

The one-time actress also has a network of friends and work contacts in Los Angeles, where she could now restart her career. Disney announced on Thursday that she will narrate a new film about a family of African elephants, set for release next Friday.