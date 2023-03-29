Prince Harry reveals his former partner was targeted by a private detective

Prince Harry shared private information about a woman he once dated during a trial in London. Naming the woman in his witness statement, Prince Harry said that she was a stockbroker's daughter, whose grandfather played polo with his grandfather Prince Philip. The woman eventually married a financier and former Army captain. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Read more: Prince Harry claims he was 'deprived' of being a teenager because of…

Alleging that she was targeted by a private detective who also intercepted her parents’ voicemail messages, Prince Harry slammed an an article in The Mail saying in his witness statement, "This article is about a then-new relationship between me and [the woman], including details about her visiting me at Eton, meeting up in private at Windsor and efforts to keep the relationship secret."

Prince Harry then claimed that he was "conditioned to accept" the royal family's rule of "never complain, never explain".

Read more: King Charles' 1st portrait released. See what's special: 'Terrifying honour'

“The institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN's phone hacking. That has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation,” Prince Harry said.

The publisher- Associated Newspapers- denied all claims made against them.

“In particular, suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’ since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers,” Prince Harry also said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON