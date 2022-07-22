Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
Britain's Prince Harry was granted permission to challenge a UK government decision in court over his security arrangements, a High Court judgment showed on Friday.
Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan, is challenging a decision for him to cease receiving police protection while in Britain, even if he covers the cost himself.
The decision was made in early 2020 by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, on behalf of the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing, immigration and security.
A British High Court judge granted permission for part of Harry's claim for a judicial review of the decision. A judicial review involves a judge examining the legitimacy of a public body's decision.
Permission for Harry to apply for judicial review was granted on several different grounds although not all of those the prince's legal team had sought, the judgment, published on the court's website, showed.
Harry's legal representatives were not immediately reachable for comment. The Home Office did not immediately comment.
Earlier this month lawyers for Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, argued in court that the royal household should not have been involved in the UK's decision to deny him police protection in Britain.
-
Nasal sprays will be essential to tackle Covid-19 variants: Study
Intranasal vaccines for Covid-19 will be critical to protect people against the emerging variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study. The study, published recently in the journal Science Immunology, documents for the first time the underperforming immune response in the airways of people with Covid-19 vaccinations compared to those with natural infection.
-
Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan's north
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. Zahra's family is among thousands that fled conflict between the Taliban and fighters loyal to the group's former intelligence chief for Bamiyan, Mahdi Mujahid.
-
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its two billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The changes announced on Thursday will offer up two different perspectives. When Facebook users open the app, they will initially see the usual news feed featuring posts selected by an algorithm that the company says is designed to highlight topics and friends most likely to appeal to each individual's tastes and interests.
-
Pakistan: Netizens demand justice after US vlogger, 21, gangraped in hotel
The gang-rape of a 21-year-old American social media activist and vlogger in Punjab province of Pakistan last week has sparked a social media outrage as netizens have been demanding stricter action from authorities in the country. A preliminary medical report of The main accused, Muzamil Shahzad Sipra has confirmed the rape, reported Express Tribune. In her complaint filed at the Fort Munro Police Station, the American-German vlogger and TikToker had alleged that she had been gang-raped.
-
Xi Jinping sends sympathy message to Biden over Covid infection
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a sympathy message to his United States counterpart Joe Biden on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, a day after the 79-year-old US leader tested positive for Covid-19. It is the first public contact between both leaders since their last virtual summit four months ago, as ties between the two global superpowers continue to deteriorate over issues including Taiwan, Ukraine and technology sector competition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics