This is when rift between Prince William and Prince Harry escalated

Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Prince William and Prince Harry: The book claimed that William sent a WhatsApp message to Harry asking if they could meet following the interview.

Prince William and Prince Harry: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in Windsor, England. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

The rift between Charles III's and late Diana's sons- Prince William and Prince Harry deepened after the latter said no to William's request to meet following an interview in 2019 in which Prince Harry snubbed his brother.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know he will always be there for me," Prince Harry had then said.

A new book claimed that this was the beginning of the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. William was blindsided when Harry acknowledged the distance between them in a 2019 interview, the book ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown’ authored by Valentine Low claimed.

The book claimed that William sent a WhatsApp message to Harry asking if they could meet following the interview.

“Initially, Harry was in favour. Then he spoke to his brother again, and asked him whom he would tell. William explained that he'd have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary. At that point, Harry told him: Don't come," the book said.

In an interview Valentine Low said that this is common in the royal family as members "rarely pick up the phone to speak to each other directly".

Harry and Meghan then left royal duties in January 2020.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince william prince harry
prince william prince harry

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
