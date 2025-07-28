Princess Charlotte makes rare appearance with dad Prince William at Women’s Euro 2025 final

On Sunday, July 27, Princess Charlotte joined her dad, Prince William, for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final in Switzerland. According to People, this is the first time she has been to a soccer match outside the U.K., which is why so many cameras found her the second she sat down. England’s Lionesses were chasing the trophy again, and Charlotte, 10, looked locked in on the pitch. William, 43, was not just there as dad. He is also the president of the Football Association. Princess Charlotte looked relaxed, chatting with him before kickoff, watching the warmups, taking in the crowd like she had done this a dozen times. Princess Charlotte turned up in Basel with her dad, Prince William, for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final.(Instagram/@princesscharlottefp)

William’s connection to the Lionesses

Prince Williams has been with the Lionesses all summer. Earlier in the month, he stopped by St. George’s Park to see the squad before they flew out. He flew to Switzerland on July 9 to watch them against the Netherlands, too. His attendance for the final was confirmed back on July 23. Meanwhile, for Princess Charlotte, it was just a quiet arrival and a seat next to her father for one of the biggest games the team has played since 2022, when they last won the Euros, informs People.

Also read: Did Princess Charlotte, Prince George get gift from Jannik Sinner? Wimbledon champ reveals what he asked little Royals

Royals’ summer schedule

This all lands during the Wales family’s usual summer slowdown. School is out for Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 7, so William and Kate pull back on public events to be around the kids. The wider family does it too. As per People, King Charles traditionally eases his schedule from late July into August. Wimbledon was part of the plan this year. On July 13, George and Charlotte joined their parents in the Royal Box for the men’s singles final, straight, front-row view of the action.

FAQs

What were they wearing?

Prince William wore a dark navy suit with a light blue shirt, while Princess Charlotte opted for a casual summer dress paired with white sneakers.

Did Charlotte change her look?

No, Charlotte kept her outfit simple and unchanged throughout the event.

What was the outcome?

England’s Lionesses played in the final match, but the result of the game was not mentioned in the coverage of their appearance.

Was the rest of the family with them?

No, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince Louis did not attend the match in Basel.