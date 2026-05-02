Princess Charlotte's new portrait released on 11th birthday: 5 fascinating facts about her
In honor of Princess Charlotte's 11th birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo taken by Matt Porteous.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled a new photograph of Princess Charlotte in celebration of her 11th birthday.
The picture was taken by Matt Porteous in Cornwall during Easter, a photographer the Wales family frequently engages for significant family events.
In the image, the young princess is seen smiling as she walks through a field of daisies, dressed in a black and red striped sweater and blue denim jeans, while looking at the camera.
"Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" the caption states.
The sole daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was delivered at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on May 2, 2015, at 8:34 AM, with a weight of 8 pounds 3 ounces.
She is one year junior to the couple's eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince George, who is 12, and three years senior to her younger brother Louis, who celebrated his eighth birthday last month.
Similar to George and Louis, Charlotte is presently enrolled at Lambrook School.{{/usCountry}}
Similar to George and Louis, Charlotte is presently enrolled at Lambrook School.{{/usCountry}}
Nevertheless, in contrast to her younger brother, she will not be obligated to attend classes on her special day, as it coincides with a weekend this year.{{/usCountry}}
Nevertheless, in contrast to her younger brother, she will not be obligated to attend classes on her special day, as it coincides with a weekend this year.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Lorna Hajdini row: JPMorgan's exec made derogatory remarks against victim's wife during alleged assault; ‘I bet your…’{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Lorna Hajdini row: JPMorgan's exec made derogatory remarks against victim's wife during alleged assault; ‘I bet your…’{{/usCountry}}
Happy birthday Princess Charlotte: 5 interesting facts about her{{/usCountry}}
Happy birthday Princess Charlotte: 5 interesting facts about her{{/usCountry}}
She loves olives: During a visit to a school in London, Princess Charlotte's mother, Kate, disclosed this unexpected information. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess informed the students that "Charlotte loves olives."
She enjoys cooking: Kate also told kids during the same school visit that she “frequently gets her two eldest children [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] to cook with her,” and they often prepare their “favourite ‘cheesy pasta’”.
She likes dancing: According to Hello! Magazine, Prince William revealed this dancing detail about her daughter, informing Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, "My daughter Charlotte enjoys dancing."
Her favourite colour is pink: During a visit to the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London, Hello! reports that Kate Middleton disclosed this colour preference to a young student, Nevaeh, while they were discussing their favourite colours. "She asked me what my favourite colour is. I said pink and she said that’s Charlotte’s favourite colour too," Hello! reports Nevaeh stated.
She is bilingual: Due to a Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, for Prince George and Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte has acquired the ability to communicate in Spanish. According to reports from The Independent, sources have said that Charlotte knows how to converse in Spanish.