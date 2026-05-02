Princess Charlotte's new portrait released on 11th birthday: 5 fascinating facts about her

The Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled a new photograph of Princess Charlotte in celebration of her 11th birthday.

Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, turned 11.(X@@KensingtonRoyal)

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The picture was taken by Matt Porteous in Cornwall during Easter, a photographer the Wales family frequently engages for significant family events.

In the image, the young princess is seen smiling as she walks through a field of daisies, dressed in a black and red striped sweater and blue denim jeans, while looking at the camera.

"Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" the caption states.

The sole daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was delivered at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on May 2, 2015, at 8:34 AM, with a weight of 8 pounds 3 ounces.

She is one year junior to the couple's eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince George, who is 12, and three years senior to her younger brother Louis, who celebrated his eighth birthday last month.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar to George and Louis, Charlotte is presently enrolled at Lambrook School. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar to George and Louis, Charlotte is presently enrolled at Lambrook School. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nevertheless, in contrast to her younger brother, she will not be obligated to attend classes on her special day, as it coincides with a weekend this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nevertheless, in contrast to her younger brother, she will not be obligated to attend classes on her special day, as it coincides with a weekend this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Happy birthday Princess Charlotte: 5 interesting facts about her {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Happy birthday Princess Charlotte: 5 interesting facts about her {{/usCountry}}

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She loves olives: During a visit to a school in London, Princess Charlotte's mother, Kate, disclosed this unexpected information. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess informed the students that "Charlotte loves olives."

She enjoys cooking: Kate also told kids during the same school visit that she “frequently gets her two eldest children [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] to cook with her,” and they often prepare their “favourite ‘cheesy pasta’”.

She likes dancing: According to Hello! Magazine, Prince William revealed this dancing detail about her daughter, informing Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, "My daughter Charlotte enjoys dancing."

Her favourite colour is pink: During a visit to the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London, Hello! reports that Kate Middleton disclosed this colour preference to a young student, Nevaeh, while they were discussing their favourite colours. "She asked me what my favourite colour is. I said pink and she said that’s Charlotte’s favourite colour too," Hello! reports Nevaeh stated.

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She is bilingual: Due to a Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, for Prince George and Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte has acquired the ability to communicate in Spanish. According to reports from The Independent, sources have said that Charlotte knows how to converse in Spanish.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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