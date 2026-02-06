Margot Robbie wears replica of ‘The Bracelet of Charlotte’ made with Emily Bronte's hair for Wuthering Heights premiere

Margot Robbie arrived arm-in-arm with Jacob Elordi for the London premiere of Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennel’s much-anticipated film, wearing a custom creation by Dilara Findikoglu. The look was elevated with evocative antique-inspired jewellery - thoughtful details that subtly echoed the film’s eighteenth-century setting while paying homage to the enduring legacy of the Bronte sisters. Read more to discover what pieces Margot Robbie wore to the premiere! (Instagram/@andrewmukamal)

Echoing the tempestuous chemistry of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the film’s central figures, Robbie and Elordi’s ensembles felt like deliberate extensions of their on-screen personas - darkly romantic and steeped in narrative intent - taking method dressing to new, unmistakably (Wuthering) heights.

While the Barbie actor was draped in a sheer, corseted gown threaded with elaborate, braid-like detailing - a look that embodied the film’s gothic romanticism - Jacob Elordi opted for a loosely tailored, top-to-toe grey ensemble, its muted palette and fluid silhouette capturing Heathcliff’s brooding intensity and raw, uncontained emotion.