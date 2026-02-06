Margot Robbie wears replica of ‘The Bracelet of Charlotte’ made with Emily Bronte's hair for Wuthering Heights premiere
Margot Robbie stepped out in a custom Dilara Findikoglu gown for the Wuthering Heights London Premiere, wearing antique jewellery - a nod to Bronte's novel.
Margot Robbie arrived arm-in-arm with Jacob Elordi for the London premiere of Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennel’s much-anticipated film, wearing a custom creation by Dilara Findikoglu. The look was elevated with evocative antique-inspired jewellery - thoughtful details that subtly echoed the film’s eighteenth-century setting while paying homage to the enduring legacy of the Bronte sisters.
Echoing the tempestuous chemistry of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the film’s central figures, Robbie and Elordi’s ensembles felt like deliberate extensions of their on-screen personas - darkly romantic and steeped in narrative intent - taking method dressing to new, unmistakably (Wuthering) heights.
While the Barbie actor was draped in a sheer, corseted gown threaded with elaborate, braid-like detailing - a look that embodied the film’s gothic romanticism - Jacob Elordi opted for a loosely tailored, top-to-toe grey ensemble, its muted palette and fluid silhouette capturing Heathcliff’s brooding intensity and raw, uncontained emotion.
And, as if sanctioned by some cosmic hand, rain began to fall just as the duo stepped out for photographs on the red carpet, sending them hurrying for cover - an uncannily perfect echo of the tempestuous, storm-lashed nature of their characters’ relationship.
A moment for Margot’s elaborate ensemble
Margot’s custom Dilara Findikoglu gown is built on a sheer, nude illusion base that skims the body like second skin, rooted in symbolism and narrative-led fashion. Structured corsetry shapes the bodice, with visible boning lending a sense of restraint that contrasts beautifully with the gown’s ethereal transparency.
Over this delicate foundation, an elaborate lattice of braided, rope-like embellishments in antique gold traces the body with precision - crossing over the bodice, cinching the waist, and cascading down the length of the skirt in deliberate, almost ceremonial patterns.
The gown’s rigid structure and interlaced braid patterns symbolise Catherine’s untamed spirit bound by eighteenth-century social codes - her feral passion for Heathcliff constrained by the suffocating propriety and restraint imposed by her husband, Edgar Linton. Feathered accents at the off-shoulder straps soften the structure, while a high, ornate choker frames the neckline, reinforcing the look’s gothic-romantic undertone.
Antique jewellery inspired by literature
A particularly poignant detail is the bracelet worn on her wrist - a replica of Charlotte Bronte’s 175-year-old mourning bracelet made using the hair of her sisters Emily and Anne Bronte, reimagined by Wyedean Weaving. Every braided element - from the intricate detailing of the gown to the accompanying jewellery - was meticulously crafted to mirror Robbie’s own hair.
The bracelet was not the only piece of antique jewellery included in the outfit. Margot was decked up in bespoke Victorian and Georgian-inspired bespoke earrings and a ruby ring, created by jeweller Jessica McCormack - set with garnets, diamonds, pearls and her signature blackened gold. Adding to the historical layering, stylist Andrew Mukamal sourced archival brooches from Boucheron, including early 20th-century pieces that further anchored the look in old-world craftsmanship and literary homage.
