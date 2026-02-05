Are Margot Robbie's latest Wuthering Heights press looks a sign that low-rise is back? 6 tips to style them

Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour is officially in full swing, and lately, we’ve been treated to not one but two standout looks featuring low-waisted bottoms. It’s safe to say that Andrew Mukamal’s styling is nothing short of impeccable - and Margot pulls off the daring silhouettes with effortless ease and undeniable confidence. Read more to discover how to style low-rise bottoms! (Instagram/@andrewmukamal)

Mukamal’s styling draws from Catherine Earnshaw’s classic 18th-century maiden wardrobe, reworked with a rugged, contemporary edge - a modern reimagining that perfectly captures the heroine’s untamed, wild and passionately romantic spirit.