Are Margot Robbie's latest Wuthering Heights press looks a sign that low-rise is back? 6 tips to style them
Low-rise bottoms may be making a long-awaited comeback, but styling them can be quite tricky. Don't sweat it though, we got you covered with these styling tips!
Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour is officially in full swing, and lately, we’ve been treated to not one but two standout looks featuring low-waisted bottoms. It’s safe to say that Andrew Mukamal’s styling is nothing short of impeccable - and Margot pulls off the daring silhouettes with effortless ease and undeniable confidence.
Mukamal’s styling draws from Catherine Earnshaw’s classic 18th-century maiden wardrobe, reworked with a rugged, contemporary edge - a modern reimagining that perfectly captures the heroine’s untamed, wild and passionately romantic spirit.
A closer look at the ensembles
The actor arrived at BBC Radio Studios for a promo event dressed head-to-toe in Dilara Findikoglu, wearing the designer’s “Alice in Wasteland” floral corset top, styled with the label’s “Rushing Hour” black, low-waisted utility jeans from the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.
The corset’s sweetheart neckline, structured pointy cups, tailored boning and raw hems lend a soft, romantic sensibility while still hinting at something untamed. The black trousers sit slouchily on the hips, adding a distinctly early-2000s, off-duty edge, while the embellished leather belts and tar-washed finish inject a sharp, striking edge into the look.
For the Spencer House photocall in London, the stylist tapped into archival John Galliano, draping Margot Robbie in a richly tailored, floor-length, fur-trimmed coat, paired with an understated, low-waisted, black micro-skirt and playful red stockings - a look straight off the designer’s 1993 Spring/Summer runway.
Worn beneath the mostly undone coat, the skirt sat sharp and minimal against the decadence above, while thigh-high red stockings tied with pink ribbons amplified the provocation. Baby-blue heels kept the styling playful - a striking contrast that made the low-slung silhouette feel bold, theatrical, and so-very Cathy Earnshaw.
Styling low-rise bottoms
Margot’s back-to-back low-waisted looks may well signal that low-rise silhouettes are having a moment in the fashion mainstream, marking a full-circle return after their long hiatus since the early 2000s. Taking cues from Barbie actor’s recent looks, here’s how to style low-rise bottoms - whether jeans, trousers or micro skirts - without them feeling dated or costume-y:
Balance proportions deliberately
Pair low-rise jeans or skirts with structured tops like corsets, fitted crop-tops or sharp tailoring. The contrast between a defined upper half and a slouchy or low-slung bottom keeps the look intentional rather than accidental.
Let the waistline be the focal point
Avoid long, oversized tops that cover the hips. Cropped jackets, waist-length knits or tops that end just above the waistband help emphasise the low-rise silhouette cleanly.
Layer smartly
Take a cue from Robbie’s styling and add drama with outerwear - think floor-length coats, leather jackets or trench coats worn open. This frames the low waist without overwhelming it.
Keep bottoms simple, details edgy
Opt for clean-cut low-rise jeans or micro skirts, then add edge through finishes like distressed denim, bold textures, leather belts, or hardware details like chains slung from belt loops.
Play with hosiery and footwear
For skirts, thigh-high stockings or sheer tights add dimension and polish. For jeans or trousers, pointed boots, sleek pumps or minimal kitten-heels help elongate the leg line.
Confidence is your accessory
Low-rise works best when worn with ease. Keep accessories pared back, posture strong, and styling uncluttered - the silhouette should feel effortless, not overworked.
