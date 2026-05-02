Princess Charlotte's new portrait released on 11th birthday: 5 fascinating facts about her

The Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled a new photograph of Princess Charlotte in celebration of her 11th birthday. Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, turned 11. (X@@KensingtonRoyal)

The picture was taken by Matt Porteous in Cornwall during Easter, a photographer the Wales family frequently engages for significant family events.

In the image, the young princess is seen smiling as she walks through a field of daisies, dressed in a black and red striped sweater and blue denim jeans, while looking at the camera.

"Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!" the caption states.

The sole daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was delivered at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on May 2, 2015, at 8:34 AM, with a weight of 8 pounds 3 ounces.

She is one year junior to the couple's eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince George, who is 12, and three years senior to her younger brother Louis, who celebrated his eighth birthday last month.

Similar to George and Louis, Charlotte is presently enrolled at Lambrook School.

Nevertheless, in contrast to her younger brother, she will not be obligated to attend classes on her special day, as it coincides with a weekend this year.

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