Princess Diana would be ‘devastated’ by ongoing situation between Harry and William, ex-butler says

A former butler of Princess Diana has claimed that she would have been “devastated” by the current situation between Prince Harry and Prince William. According to Paul Burrell, the two brothers are now completely estranged. William, he said, has drawn “a line in the sand” with Harry, his younger brother. Princess Diana would be ‘devastated’ by ongoing situation between Harry and William, her ex-butler has said(Reuters)

The 65-year-old butler, who worked for Diana for almost a decade, told GB News, “She would have been devastated. Are you surprised this is happening? I am not. It is just another awkward moment for William, who doesn’t want to share any platform, anywhere in the world with his brother.”

“He has drawn a line in the sand and decided no more, that is the end of it. But even, an award, cannot bring these two boys back together. And if that can’t, their mother's legacy can’t, then nothing can,” he added.

Paul Burrell opens up about Kate Middleton

Burrell also opened up about the ongoing chatter about Kate Middelton. The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant said that the “crisis” has only been fuelled by “internet conspiracy theorists.”

“It’s not a crisis for the Royal Family really because Kate and William know the truth. When they released that picture - the Mother’s Day photo - they did it for the best of reasons and wasn’t it a wonderful picture? We took it at face value. I knew the place where they took the picture, I would recognise that place anywhere. They wanted to send a clear message out to the people to say ‘Look, we’re fine, we’re happy,” Burrell said.

“What they didn’t think was that photoshopping it to a certain extent would fuel conspiracy theories. The truth is much simpler, Kate is recovering from a serious operation. She needs time and she is with her family. She is a wife and a mother and she has a right to privacy. Let’s give her some space and time to get better,” he added.