e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Professor, NASA researcher accused of concealing China ties

Professor, NASA researcher accused of concealing China ties

Zhengdong Cheng faces charges of wire fraud, conspiracy and false statements, according to a criminal complaint released by the Justice Department on Monday. He was arrested Sunday.

world Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:42 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Washington
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (AFP)
         

A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor has been charged with accepting federal grant money while hiding work he was doing for an university established by the Chinese government as well as his affiliation with Chinese-owned companies.

Zhengdong Cheng faces charges of wire fraud, conspiracy and false statements, according to a criminal complaint released by the Justice Department on Monday. He was arrested Sunday.

The case against Cheng is part of a pattern of Justice Department prosecutions against researchers at American universities who are accused of concealing their professional relationships with Chinese universities. The Trump administration has sought to crack down on professors tempted to exploit their ties to China, and their participation in talent recruitment programs, by stealing intellectual property for Beijing’s economic benefit.

Cheng, who was hired by Texas A&M in 2004, led a team of researchers that received, nearly $750,000 in NASA grants for space research. At the same time, though, he served as director of an institute in Guangdong, China that was established by China’s Education Ministry, prosecutors say. In addition, he participated in talent recruitment programs established by the Chinese government that the U.S. says entices professors at American universities to steal cutting-edge research that can be provided to China.

Prosecutors say Cheng hid those affiliations from the university and from NASA even as he collected federal grant money, and even though restrictions on the grant barred collaborating or coordinating with China, Chinese universities or China-owned companies.

Cheng’s voicemail box at the university was full and could not accept messages, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer. An email to the university seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The Justice Department will “continue seeking to bring participate in these talent programs to light,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the department’s top national security official, said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas, said the talent recruitment programs exploit “our open and free universities.”

“China is building an economic and academic institutions with bricks stolen from others all around the world,” Patrick said in a statement.

tags
top news
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In