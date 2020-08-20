e-paper
Progress in talks but key issues remain at border, says China

world Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:29 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
In a brief statement at the end of the latest round of Sino-India diplomatic talks, the Chinese foreign ministry said dialogue with India will continue through diplomatic and military channels. (Image used for representation).(AP PHOTO.)
         

China on Thursday said despite progress made in disengaging troops there were “issues” remaining to be tackled to resolve the ongoing stalemate with India on the border at the line of actual control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In a brief statement at the end of the latest round of Sino-India diplomatic talks, the Chinese foreign ministry said dialogue with India will continue through diplomatic and military channels.

The statement was issued in Beijing at the end of the latest round of the virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, which had met to review the situation in the border areas and the disengagement process of troops.

“The two sides reviewed the recent situation in the China-India border area, positively evaluated the progress made in the disengagement of the front-line forces of the two countries, and frankly and in-depth, exchanged views on remaining issues on the ground, enhancing mutual understanding,” the foreign ministry statement said.

The statement added that the two sides had agreed to “earnestly implement” the consensus of reached by the foreign ministers S Jaishankar and Wang Yi and the special representatives on border talks, which is NSA AK Doval for India and Wang for China.

The two sides “…continue to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, promote further relaxation and cooling of the Sino-Indian border situation, properly handle remaining issues on the ground, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area,” the statement said.

New Delhi at the last WMCC meeting had focussed on the need for China to completely withdraw its forces from key friction points in the Ladakh sector in keeping with commitments made at the meetings of the corps commanders and the July 5 phone conversation between Doval and Wang.

India and China have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the ongoing border friction, which has plunged bilateral ties to its worst in decades.

On August 11, the foreign ministry had said that maintaining peace along the disputed boundary and deepening strategic trust with India is one of China’s diplomatic priorities.

Responding to a query about China’s diplomatic priorities as the Covid-19 pandemic impacts the world and international diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian briefly outlined Beijing’s plans for way ahead in bilateral ties with the US, Russia, EU, Japan, and India.

“For the China-India relationship, the two sides should jointly safeguard peace and security in the border areas and maintain a steady and sound development of bilateral ties,” Zhao said.

