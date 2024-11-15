Pro-Khalistani supporters raise calls for Canadians to leave, claim ‘we are owners of Canada’

A video surfaced on social media on Thursday showing pro-Khalistani supporters in Canada making controversial remarks, calling white Canadians “invaders” and urging them to “return to England and Europe”. The video displays Khalistani flags prominently, while some march participants are heard making inflammatory statements.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a local journalist, Daniel Bordman, the two-minute clip shows a “Nagar Kirtan” march in Surrey, British Columbia. The caption claims that Khalistani supporters chanted slogans such as “we are the proprietors of Canada” and that “white people should move back to Europe and Israel.”

Indo-Canadian Relations weakening

Relations between India and Canada have soured following the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani sympathiser designated as a terrorist by India.

Indian intelligence agencies believe that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is supporting Khalistani groups to secure the backing of MP Jagmeet Singh for the upcoming elections, as Trudeau grapples with declining popularity and internal challenges.

His recent admission that allegations against India were based solely on intelligence inputs, lacking “concrete evidence,” has further strained his standing.

Trudeau’s commitment to inclusivity and multiculturalism has attracted criticism from Indian officials, who view his perceived leniency toward pro-Khalistani factions as a threat to India’s national security. His reliance on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Sikh-Canadian Jagmeet Singh, has also fueled concerns in India over perceived political concessions to these groups.

Canada’s decision to halt diplomatic discussions with India after Nijjar’s assassination and India’s strong condemnation of Canadian officials perceived as sympathetic to Khalistani interests have deepened the diplomatic standoff.

Adding to the tensions, Canadian border official Sandeep Singh Sidhu, previously accused by India of involvement in the assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, was recently cleared of terrorism charges by Canadian authorities, underscoring the differences in how each country views these incidents.