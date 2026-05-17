‘Prolific, out of control’: Indian-origin man sentenced to over 13 years for sexually abusing 61 women in Australia

An Australian court has sentenced a 39-year-old Indian-origin massage therapist to 13 years and 10 months in prison for sexually abusing 61 women while working at a massage parlour in Adelaide, with a judge saying that his conduct was “out of control” and showed “no sign of restraint until caught”. Sumit Rastogi reportedly committed the said offences between October 2021 and July 2022 at a massage business in Glenelg, the western suburbs of Adelaide. (Representative)

According to a report by ABC News, the convict, identified as Delhi-native Sumit Satish Rastogi, pleaded guilty to as many as 97 offences. These include 55 counts of indecent filming and 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Rastogi reportedly committed the said offences between October 2021 and July 2022 at a massage business in Glenelg, the western suburbs of Adelaide, in the state of South Australia.

Rastogi had moved to Adelaide from Delhi in 2011. He was arrested in July 2022, with the court having earlier heard that he was working as an unqualified massage therapist when the offences took place.

Victims recount horror During the trial, several victims described deep psychological trauma and loss of trust caused by the abuse.

According to the ABC report, one woman told the court the assault took place during her honeymoon, turning what should have been “one of the happiest weekends” of her life into a “haunting memory”. She said the incident left her unable to trust male healthcare professionals, including doctors and physiotherapists, and affected openness within her marriage.

Another victim criticised the “relentless delays” in the legal process, telling the court it had been 1,271 days since the assault and that prolonged proceedings had prevented survivors from beginning proper healing and therapy.

Both women also questioned Rastogi’s remorse, saying his apology appeared filled with excuses rather than accountability.

The defence The defence lawyer told the court that Rastogi had been diagnosed by a psychiatrist with voyeuristic disorder, involving sexual arousal from observing unsuspecting semi-naked women.

The defence also put forward the plea that the disorder remained untreated and could not be addressed while he was in prison. Defence lawyer Adam Richards said Rastogi had asked him to reiterate his apology in court.

“He can’t forgive himself, and he expects no one else to forgive him,” Richards said.

South Australia District Court Judge Carmen Matteo said while the diagnosis provided a “clinically plausible explanation” for the offending, it did not absolve him of responsibility.

What the court said During a three-hour sentencing hearing on Friday, judge Carmen Matteo detailed the offences committed over nine months and said Rastogi had violated women who were “trusting, unsuspecting and entitled to safety, respect and dignity”.

“Your offending conduct was regular and, at times, prolific,” the judge said.

Judge Matteo said the offending became more severe as Rastogi “developed confidence”, particularly after he began interfering with victims’ underwear and secretly capturing invasive images.

“By June and July 2022, I would characterise your offending against client victims as being out of control and showing no signs of restraint until the moment you got caught,” she said.

The judge also noted it was “somewhat remarkable” that Rastogi had been able to provide massage services for payment despite lacking formal qualifications.

The sentence Sumit Rastogi was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of 10 years and 10 months.

The sentence was backdated to his arrest, making him eligible for parole in 2035.

The court also heard it was likely he would be deported from Australia after serving his sentence.