Provincial nominee programs: How to immigrate to Canada province of your choice

Canada’s provincial nominee programs (PNPs) offer a pathway of permanent residency for individuals who are interested in immigrating to a Canadian province or territory of their choice.

Canadian provinces and territories thereby operate their own PNP which is designed to meet the specific economic and demographic needs of the area. This implies that every province, other than Quebec and Nunavut, operates provincial nominee program streams designed to help meet the unique immigration goals of the area.

This is why every province has its own eligibility criteria and the application process is also dependent on that.

How do the Provincial Nominee Programs work?

Decisions regarding permanent residency in Canada are approved by the federal government. As provinces cannot do this on their own, these programs are considered “nominee” in nature. The province nominates a successful applicant to apply to the federal government for permanent residency. The whole process, therefore, has two steps: get approved at the provincial level and then apply to the federal government.

What are the provinces and territories where a candidate can apply to?

Apart from Quebec and Nunavut, all Canadian provinces as well as territories have their unique Provincial Nominee Programs. These provinces and territories are: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, News Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

How to apply for a Provincial Nominee Program in Canada?

To apply to a Provincial Nominee Program in Canada find the province that works right for you based on your eligibility and requirement. Then apply to the chosen province and if the application is successful, you will receive a provincial nomination certificate. After this, you can submit your application for permanent residency to the Canadian federal government.

