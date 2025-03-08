Putin ready to discuss Russia-Ukraine ceasefire with certain conditions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to discuss a temporary truce with Ukraine during a meeting between Russian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, reported Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter. Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to discuss a ceasefire with Ukraine if certain conditions are met(Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump's plans for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine were offered to the Russian contingent. Russia has indicated that if certain conditions are met, a ceasefire would be acceptable to bring to a halt a 3-year-long war between the two countries.

Russia would require clarity about the framework of a final peace agreement ahead of a temporary ceasefire, sources told Bloomberg. They would also need to establish the working of the peacekeeping mission, including decisions on which countries would participate.

Russian authorities have previously stated that they will not accept the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, which led to their rejection of a proposal by European countries who were ready to put together a “coalition of the willing” to aid peacekeeping efforts.

Russia has shown more comfort with countries like China, which have adopted a more neutral stance in the conflict, deploying forces to manage the conflict.

As talks with Russian authorities show progress, the US and Ukraine, will also hold a meeting next week in Saudi Arabia, the first between the two countries since a public argument between Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the meeting aims to reach “a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire.”

Since Donald Trump began his second term, his decisions regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict have been a departure from existing diplomatic policies.

Due to sour relations with Ukraine, Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine and has suspended intelligence-sharing with the country as well, which European allies have warned could embolden Russian aggression.