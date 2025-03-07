Menu Explore
Trump considering sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war: ‘Get to the table, right now’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2025 08:34 PM IST

Trump's remark comes days after he paused all military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he was considering “large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions and tariffs” on Russia amid war in Ukraine.

A file photo of US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shaking hands before attending a joint press conference at Helsinki. (AFP File Photo)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shaking hands before attending a joint press conference at Helsinki. (AFP File Photo)

Asking both the warring nations to hold talks, Trump said on his social platform Truth Social,"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" - President Donald J. Trump."

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US won’t hesitate to go “all in” on sanctions on Russian energy if it helps lead to a cease-fire in the Ukraine war.

ALSO READ: Trump says he's confident Putin will 'keep his word' if there's a deal to end the war in Ukraine

The US and European nations have already imposed extensive sanctions on Russia’s economy, including its banks, over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over three years ago.

Trump's remark comes days after he paused all military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

"President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official told Reuters.

Trump has upended the US policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office in January. He has adopted a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow - and after an explosive confrontation with Zelenskiy at the White House, in which Trump criticized him for being insufficiently grateful for Washington's backing in the war with Russia.

ALSO READ: 'Trump, stop being Putin's ho': US Rep. Jasmine Crockett slams POTUS for his loyalty to Russia

Russia-Ukraine war updates

Russia on Friday targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in a large-scale missile and drone bombardment during the night, officials told AP.

Ukraine came under a “massive missile and drone” attack, its energy minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook. At least 10 people, including a child, were wounded, authorities said.

ALSO READ: ‘I gave Russia nothing but grief’: Trump slams ex-US Presidents over Ukraine war

“Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by striking energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without light and heat, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens,” Halushchenko wrote.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s power grid during the war. The attacks have depleted electricity generation capacity and disrupted critical heating and water supplies. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of “weaponizing winter” in an effort to erode civilian morale.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

