Putin revives 'Mother Heroine' title, announces reward of ₹13L for bearing 10 kids
- The Russian president Putin this week signed an order that said women who bear and raise 10 or more children will be bestowed with Russia’s 'Mother Heroine' title as an 'honour'.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree, reviving the Soviet-era war of "Mother Heroine" as the country battles a demographic crisis fueled by plunging birth rates.
They will also receive a one-time payment of 1 million rubles (approx ₹13 lakh) after the 10th living child turns one, local reports said. The mothers will 'qualify' for the 'award' even if any of their children die in battle, as the result of a terrorist act or in an emergency situation, the report said.
This decree was first introduced in 1944 by Soviet leader Josef Stalin in the wake of massive population losses during World War II. The title stopped being awarded after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 following the Cold War.
Russia’s population has been in near-constant decline for decades, falling to 145.1 million after a decline of around 400,000 in early 2022. It fell dramatically in the 1990s that were characterised by the tough economic and social climate after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Putin has faced demographic problems for much of the time since he became president in 2000.
Previous attempts to improve the situation have been unsuccessful, causing concern among economists about what the impact of having a smaller workforce will be on the economy.
In 2018 the population of 147 million - a figure that includes Crimea although it is not internationally recognized as part of Russia - contracted by 86,000.
Since 2021, the rate of Russia's population decline has almost doubled when the Covid-19 pandemic led to the country’s largest natural population decline, worsening the demographic woes.
'When I heard he survived, I was surprised': Salman Rushdie's attacker - Report
Days after author Salman Rushdie suffered serious stab wounds after he was assaulted in New York, the man - accused of attacking him - has said that he was surprised that Rushdie survived. I think he's a great person. In the first interview since the attack, Matar also said that he has read "a couple of pages" of the controversial book. He attacked their (Muslims') beliefs, the belief system," Matar added in the interview.
U.N. Chief Guterres to meet Erdogan, Zelensky to review grain exports | 5 points
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to top the agenda. Erdogam and Zelensky to meet first time since invasion The meeting will mark as the first between Erdogan and Zelensky since the Russia Ukraine crisis. On Saturday, he will travel on to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.
'Living with Covid doesn't mean....': WHO chief as deaths rise by 35% in 4 weeks
With the pandemic in its third year, it has been repeated multiple times by leaders and experts that the world has to learn to live with Covid. But in a warning against dropping guards, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has said that this does not mean that “we pretend it's not there”. “It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others,” he said.
Pak ‘descending into Banana Republic': Imran Khan after aide's arrest
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan further accused the ruling PML-N's Nawaz Sharif, her daughter Maryam, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Zardari for targeting the state institutions 'in the worst way possible', and still getting away 'without even a hint of a reprimanPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of Imran Khanan, was arrested last week in Islamabad for allegedly making controversial remarks against the Pakistan Army on a private TV channel, local media outlet GeoNews reported.
Mutation behind monkeypox spread? WHO’s reply; Roman numerals in clades' names
The world saw 7,500 new monkeypox cases last week, a 20 per cent surge compared to the previous week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, giving the latest updates on the virus that has triggered concern globally. With the latest spike, the global monkeypox tally has passed the 35,000-mark and 12 deaths have so far been reported; the virus has spread to 92 countries and territories.
