    Putin thanks UAE leader for help in detaining suspected shooter of Vladimir Alexeyev

    Russian President Putin thanked UAE's Mohammed bin Zayed for aiding in the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of intelligence officer Vladimir Alexeyev.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 5:58 PM IST
    Reuters
    Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for help with the detention of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military intelligence officer during a phone call on Saturday evening, Russian agencies reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin called UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for help with the detention of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military intelligence officer. (AP file photo)
    A Ukrainian-born Russian citizen has been extradited to Moscow from Dubai on suspicion of gravely injuring Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of Russia's vast GRU military intelligence service.

    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia and Iran US Tension Live Update get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
