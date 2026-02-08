Putin thanks UAE leader for help in detaining suspected shooter of Vladimir Alexeyev
Russian President Putin thanked UAE's Mohammed bin Zayed for aiding in the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of intelligence officer Vladimir Alexeyev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for help with the detention of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military intelligence officer during a phone call on Saturday evening, Russian agencies reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
A Ukrainian-born Russian citizen has been extradited to Moscow from Dubai on suspicion of gravely injuring Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of Russia's vast GRU military intelligence service.