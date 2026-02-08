Putin thanks UAE leader for help in detaining suspected shooter of Vladimir Alexeyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for help with the detention of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military intelligence officer during a phone call on Saturday evening, Russian agencies reported, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Russian President Vladimir Putin called UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for help with the detention of a man suspected of shooting a Russian military intelligence officer. (AP file photo)

A Ukrainian-born Russian citizen has been extradited to Moscow from Dubai on suspicion of gravely injuring Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of Russia's vast GRU military intelligence service.