Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Putin ‘wants to bloody the hands…’: Jailed Kremlin critic on mobilisation call

Putin ‘wants to bloody the hands…’: Jailed Kremlin critic on mobilisation call

world news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 05:12 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "This will result in a massive tragedy, in a massive amount of deaths," Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said, appearing in court via video-link, dressed in prisoner.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen.(AP)
AFP |

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said the partial mobilisation announced Wednesday by President Vladimir Putin will lead to a "massive tragedy", in a video statement during one of his court cases.

"This will result in a massive tragedy, in a massive amount of deaths," Navalny said, appearing in court via video-link.

"In order to keep his personal power, Putin is tormenting a neighbouring country, killed people there and is now sending a huge quantity of Russian citizens into this war," Putin's main opponent Navalny added.

Read more: Ex-Vladimir Putin ally threatens London with nukes: Report

"It is clear that this criminal war that is going on... is only deepening and getting worse, and Putin wants to involve as many people as possible," Navalny said.

Putin "wants to bloody the hands of hundreds of thousands of people," Navalny added.

Several opposition activists on social media have called for protests in Russian cities on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine suddenly announced annexation referendums.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin alexei navalny
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP