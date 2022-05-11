QUAD navies gear up for Indo-Pacific challenge
With fighters and helicopters onboard Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning conducting more than 100 take-offs and landings south of Okinawa this month and rattling Tokyo, all eyes are on the May 24 QUAD summit to counter the growing naval challenge in the Indo-Pacific.
While QUAD summit agenda is expected to be worked out this week through diplomatic channels, the Chinese carrier task force exercised that close to Japan for the first time, setting off alarm bells in Tokyo as the PLA Navy's muscle-flexing remains focused on Taiwan and Japan.
Just as the PLA Navy is testing its long-range capabilities and acquiring long sea legs in the Indo-Pacific, the QUAD navies are seized of the challenge ahead with US Navy deploying top-of the line Arleigh Burke class destroyers, guided missile cruisers and nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo and Sasebo Naval Base in Nagasaki to handle armed emergency in Taiwan.
The key change in US naval strategy in the Indo-Pacific is induction of anti-submarine warfare-capable MH-60R helicopter-carrying destroyers that can carry out long-range surveillance of Chinese warships and pose a threat to PLA submarines. The newly inducted US warships have built-in hangers for the ASW helicopters, revealing that the focus of the Biden administration is the Taiwan emergency and the Indo-Pacific. The MH-60R is a highly versatile helicopter with the capability to take out any sub-surface threat in the Indo-Pacific, particularly South China Sea.
The MH-60R helicopter is with all the QUAD navies, with the Indian Navy expected to induct the first of the 24 ordered helicopters in early 2023 from the US. The Indian Navy's Delhi, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam class of destroyers are all designed to carry two ASW helicopters to deter any prowling enemy submarine. Two MH-60Rs have already been delivered to the Indian Navy last year and are being used for training Indian Navy pilots at San Diego in the United States.
While US, Japan and Australia are countering the PLA naval challenge in Pacific and far Pacific, the Indian Navy is steadily building up strength in the Indian Ocean with the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier expected to resume naval operations next month after a major overhaul. With a second, and more powerful aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, expected to be commissioned on August 15, the Indian force projection will be formidable in the Indo-Pacific with two ballistic missile submarines and newly inducted Scorpene attack submarines. The third ballistic missile submarine is already under fitment with national security planners now focused on India building nuclear-powered conventional attack submarines to take out distant naval threats in the Indo-Pacific.
With QUAD navies conducing inter-operability advanced exercises under the Malabar banner each year and now having commonality of military hardware, such Boeing P8I aircraft and MH-60R helicopters, the Indo-Pacific theatre will become more transparent to counter any naval challenge from an adversary like China.
New Zealand to open international borders fully to visitors from end-July
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day. The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government's previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.
Protesters call for new govt to take control | Sri Lanka crisis top updates
Protesters in Sri Lanka – which is suffering from its worst economic crisis in history – have called for a new government to take control of the country, while the president urged calm a day after the island nation witnessed its bloodiest clashes that claimed eight lives and also prompted his brother – Mahinda Rajapaksa – to quit as prime minister.
Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19, says he is ‘experiencing mild symptoms’
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.
On Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk: Twitter not a bar
Elon Musk's plan to reinstate former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter has sparked a huge controversy as Trump's account was permanently suspended in 2021 after the January 6 riot in US Capitol for his 'involvement' in inciting the violence. Though former CEO Jack Dorsey was the CEO when Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account, Jack Dorsey said he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure.
Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar: Report
The Pakistani rupee slumped to an all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday in the interbank market. The value of the greenback surged by 82 paisa in early trade and currently trading at ₹188.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high, reported ARY News. The US dollar on the other day closed at ₹187.53 in the interbank market, reported ARY News.
