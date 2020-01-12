e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / World News / Queen to hold private meet with family to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit as ‘senior’ royals

Queen to hold private meet with family to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit as ‘senior’ royals

The Royal family will attend the meeting on Monday at the queen’s Sandringham estate, a Buckingham Palace source told CNN. Meghan is also expected to call into the meeting from Canada.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2020 06:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after their visit to Canada House in London, Britain.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after their visit to Canada House in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

The British Queen has reportedly called a private meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss the recent royal developments that have unfolded since Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision last week to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family” and work towards becoming “financially independent.”

The Royal family will attend the meeting on Monday at the queen’s Sandringham estate, a Buckingham Palace source told CNN. Meghan is also expected to call into the meeting from Canada.

The local media reported about the news of the family meeting, saying it was meant to help find “solutions” to help ease the tension of their departure.

The Sussexes said last week that their decision to step back came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

Sources told People magazine that the high-level meeting was to “talk things through” after the Sussexes’ announcement. Meghan, who is currently in Canada, might call in for the meeting, as per the publication.

Any change in the working life and role of a royal requires complex and thoughtful discussion.

This will be the first time that any senior royals have met since Harry and Meghan made the announcement -- in defiance of the Queen’s wishes -- that they would step back from their royal duties, seek financial independence and split their time between Britain and North America.

The Duchess of Sussex has since returned to Canada, where the couple spent the holidays with her mother. It’s unclear when Meghan will return to the UK from Canada.

tags
top news
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
Deve Gowda likely to return to Parliament as Rajya Sabha MP
Deve Gowda likely to return to Parliament as Rajya Sabha MP
With Rs10 crore for each city, funds for clean air plan short: Experts
With Rs10 crore for each city, funds for clean air plan short: Experts
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
India plans surveillance at major airports following pneumonia outbreak in China
India plans surveillance at major airports following pneumonia outbreak in China
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news