Questions over UK power vacuum as PM Boris Johnson stays stable

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:10 IST

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was described on Wednesday as being stable and in good spirits in ICU, but there were concerns that Raab may be in office, but not in power.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment. He continues to be cared for in intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital. He is in good spirits.” Johnson was not on ventilator and was said to be breathing unassisted.

However, questions swirled in Westminster over the arrangement at the top of the government in Johnson’s absence. He has asked Raab to deputise “where necessary”, but the UK’s unwritten constitution is unclear on the extent of Raab’s powers.

Officials said Raab will not have the prime minister’s weekly audience with Queen Elizabeth, will not be able to appoint or dismiss ministers, nor take major decisions unless with the concurrence of the cabinet. Security-related questions have also been raised.

The business of government continues, officials say, with Raab chairing meetings related to the coronavirus response. The immediate major decision the new arrangement will need to take is whether the current lockdown needs to extended.

The UK is now in the third week of the lockdown imposed on March 23, with 6,159 deaths and 55,242 cases.

The Guardian said in an editorial: “The government now finds itself in uncharted waters, as the epidemic in Britain moves towards an anticipated peak roughly a week from now. Unfortunately, the arrangement the prime minister leaves behind is murky and potentially unstable”.

“This lack of clarity over leadership matters…But if a leadership vacuum does begin to emerge, some form of cross-party arrangement may need to be considered to ensure continuing public consent for tough decisions”.

Meanwhile, Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist closely advising the Johnson government on dealing with the pandemic, disputed a new analysis that the UK will become the worst European country hit by the virus, predicting 66,000 UK deaths by August.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, discussions over ‘herd immunity’ led to a delay in the UK introducing physical distancing measures. Ferguson said the analysis based on ‘healthcare demand’ – including hospital bed use and deaths – were twice as high as they should be.