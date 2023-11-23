close_game
News / World News / Car explosion at US-Canada border was an attempted terror attack: Report

Car explosion at US-Canada border was an attempted terror attack: Report

ByMallika Soni
Nov 23, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Rainbow Bridge Explosion: Explosives were in the vehicle at the time and two people who were in the car have died, it was reported.

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the US and Canada as an attempted terrorist attack, Fox News reported citing unnamed sources. Explosives were in the vehicle at the time and two people who were in the car have died while a border officer was injured, the report claimed.

Rainbow Bridge Explosion: The site of explosion is seen.
Rainbow Bridge Explosion: The site of explosion is seen.

Read more: US- Canada border closed after vehicle explosion on bridge, FBI responds

The sources also told Fox News that the vehicle was driving from the US to Canada and was attempting to drive toward the border officer building. All bridges are closed in the area. Government buildings have also been evacuated.

International border crossing points between Canada and US have also been shut, it was reported. There are four ports of entry between Canada and US near Niagara Falls, as per US Customs and Border Protection.

A spokesperson for the Niagara Falls mayor’s office told CNN, “We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the US and they shut down both sides of the bridge." The bridge was reported closed at 11:51 a.m. because of the crash.

What FBI has said on the car explosion so far?

The FBI said in a statement, “The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls.”

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time,” it added.

What New York and Ontario authorities said?

Earlier, authorities in New York state said that they were "closely monitoring" the incident on Rainbow bridge. State agencies were on site, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. Ontario premier Doug Ford said that law enforcement teams in Canada were “actively engaged in assessing the situation.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out