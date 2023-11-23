US- Canada border closed after vehicle explosion on bridge, FBI responds

Authorities in New York are "closely monitoring" an incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York governor Kathy Hocul said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Rainbow Bridge Explosion: The Rainbow Bridge is seen.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

The state agencies are on site, the governor informed as US media reported that all four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed due to an incident involving a vehicle at the Rainbow Bridge.

The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to New York. The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge.

The FBI is investigating the vehicle explosion at the border crossing between the United States and Canada, the US law enforcement agency said in a statement as per news agency Reuters.

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time," it said.

The CEO of the Buffalo & Fort Erie Public bridge authority said,

“Currently all four international bridges over the Niagara River are closed as the incident is being investigated,” said CEO Ron Rienas.

Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, which borders New York, said, “Our provincial law enforcement is actively engaged in assessing the situation.

He informed, "They are working with local law enforcement and are providing support as required.”

Photos and videos widely shared online showed a security booth which was burnt after the explosion.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and minor cuts but his condition is not severe, Fox News reported.

In response to the vehicle explosion, the Niagara Falls International Airport is increasing security at the airport and rail system, reports suggested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON