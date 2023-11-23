close_game
close_game
News / World News / US- Canada border closed after vehicle explosion on bridge, FBI responds

US- Canada border closed after vehicle explosion on bridge, FBI responds

ByMallika Soni
Nov 23, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Rainbow Bridge Explosion: Photos and videos widely shared online showed a security booth which was burnt after the explosion.

Authorities in New York are "closely monitoring" an incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York governor Kathy Hocul said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Rainbow Bridge Explosion: The Rainbow Bridge is seen.
Rainbow Bridge Explosion: The Rainbow Bridge is seen.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The state agencies are on site, the governor informed as US media reported that all four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed due to an incident involving a vehicle at the Rainbow Bridge.

The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to New York. The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge.

The FBI is investigating the vehicle explosion at the border crossing between the United States and Canada, the US law enforcement agency said in a statement as per news agency Reuters.

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time," it said.

The CEO of the Buffalo & Fort Erie Public bridge authority said,

“Currently all four international bridges over the Niagara River are closed as the incident is being investigated,” said CEO Ron Rienas.

Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, which borders New York, said, “Our provincial law enforcement is actively engaged in assessing the situation.

He informed, "They are working with local law enforcement and are providing support as required.”

Photos and videos widely shared online showed a security booth which was burnt after the explosion.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and minor cuts but his condition is not severe, Fox News reported.

In response to the vehicle explosion, the Niagara Falls International Airport is increasing security at the airport and rail system, reports suggested.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out