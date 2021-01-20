IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Ready to serve': Kamala Harris' first tweet as US Vice-President
US Vice President Kamala Harris (REUTERS)
US Vice President Kamala Harris (REUTERS)
world news

'Ready to serve': Kamala Harris' first tweet as US Vice-President

Harris made history by becoming the first woman, first African-American, and first Asian-American to become the Vice-President of the US after taking oath in a historical swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Minutes after taking oath as the 49th Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Devi Harris said she was 'ready to serve'.

Harris made history by becoming the first woman, first African-American, and first Asian-American to become the Vice-President of the US after taking oath in a historical swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Joe Biden also took oath in the ceremony as the 46th President of the United States.

Also Read: Blackface and whiteface in the time of Kamala Harris

"Today we celebrate a triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy. We have learnt again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile. But democracy has prevailed. People's will has been heeded and answered," Biden said after taking oath.

Also Watch: Joe Biden takes oath as 46th US President, PM Modi congratulates


Earlier in the day, Harris had tweeted that she would along with Biden work to unify the country, tackle challenges, and renew the 'promise of America'. “Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people are united in spirit,” she tweeted.

Also Read: 5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career

“My abiding hope—my abiding prayer—is that we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom. To cherish simple moments. To imagine new possibilities. And to open our hearts just a little more to one another,” her further tweeted.

Biden's message conveyed through his speech after taking oath had a ring similar to Harris' tweets.

"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue. Rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment stand in their shoes," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kamala harris us elections us election 2020 joe biden joe biden clash at second democratic debate joe biden clash
app
Close
e-paper
US President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
US President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

'Battle is perennial': 10 memorable quotes from Joe Biden's speech

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
US President Joe Biden’s call for unity bears significance in the aftermath of Capitol riots as he took oath amid grave security concerns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amanda Gorman delivers a poem after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)
Amanda Gorman delivers a poem after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)
world news

Youngest Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:35 AM IST
"Being American is more than a pride we inherit. It's the past we step into and how we repair it," Gorman said, in a short poem that was greeted with a hail of critical acclaim on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California in 1964 to an Indian mother and an African-American father from Jamaica.(REUTERS)
Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California in 1964 to an Indian mother and an African-American father from Jamaica.(REUTERS)
world news

Over 6 million followers and counting: A look at Kamala Harris’ Twitter handle

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Harris, 56, who is the 49th Vice President of the US is also the first African-American and Indian-origin woman to hold this position.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20 in Washington. (AP)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20 in Washington. (AP)
world news

Biden assumes US presidency with a rousing call to unity

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice-President before Biden, marking a series of firsts that will secure her a unique place in American history as the first woman, African American and American of Indian, South Asian and Asian descent ever elected to the high office that will put her just a heartbeat away from the presidency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP file photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP file photo)
world news

Imran Khan says he is looking forward to work with Biden for 'promoting peace'

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Khan mentions regional peace as one of the areas Pakistan wants to work with the United States. In 2018, Donald Trump had stopped all financial and security aid to Pakistan
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President Kamala Harris (REUTERS)
US Vice President Kamala Harris (REUTERS)
world news

'Ready to serve': Kamala Harris' first tweet as US Vice-President

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Harris made history by becoming the first woman, first African-American, and first Asian-American to become the Vice-President of the US after taking oath in a historical swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump(REUTERS)
world news

Trump says farewell at airbase send-off, leaves a note for Biden

Bloomberg, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Trump didn’t mention Biden by name in his remarks, and he becomes the first U.S. president since the 19th century not to attend his successor’s swearing-in ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As Donald Trump waved the last good bye as the commander-in-chief, Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to pen down how she felt. (via REUTERS)
As Donald Trump waved the last good bye as the commander-in-chief, Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to pen down how she felt. (via REUTERS)
world news

'So nice to see': How Greta Thunberg reacted to Trump leaving

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:33 PM IST
This is similar to what Donald Trump had tweeted after Greta's speech at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris (HT_PRINT)
Kamala Harris (HT_PRINT)
world news

Kamala Harris remembers her mother ahead of inauguration as US Vice President

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Posting a video on Twitter, Harris captioned it: "I'm here today because of the women who came before me."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.(AFP )
A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.(AFP )
world news

Madrid blast: Mayor says 2 people dead, explosion apparently linked to gas leak

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
José Luis Martínez Almeida, who visited the site of the blast, told the local Telemadrid news channel that he couldn’t confirm how many people had been injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter ahead of his inauguration.(AP)
"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter ahead of his inauguration.(AP)
world news

'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after the inauguration ceremony in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president," Trump said. "We will be back in some form."(Bloomberg)
"It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president," Trump said. "We will be back in some form."(Bloomberg)
world news

'Will be back in some form': Donald Trump's parting note at Washington

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Speaking to a small crowd of supporters, staff and family members at Andrews after a 21-gun salute and a serenade of "Hail to the Chief," Trump said "this has been an incredible four years."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, Edward Snowden had said that the president should end the war on whistleblowers at the stroke of a pen.(Reuters File)
Last year, Edward Snowden had said that the president should end the war on whistleblowers at the stroke of a pen.(Reuters File)
world news

'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Hours before leaving the White House, Trump pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon and other allies, but left the whistleblower out of the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deal was signed by Iran and six other nations in 2015.
The deal was signed by Iran and six other nations in 2015.
world news

Rouhani hopes Joe Biden will return to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal

ANI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Trump pulled out from the deal in 2018, though the agreement itself continues to exist, with Iran, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and Russia all still party to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Darfur 24 news outlet reported heavy gunfire in Genena's neighbourhood of Gamarek where the governor's residence is located.(File Photo. Representative image)
The Darfur 24 news outlet reported heavy gunfire in Genena's neighbourhood of Gamarek where the governor's residence is located.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur

PTI, Cairo
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Mahdi, who visited the village on Tuesday, vowed to bring to justice those who instigated the violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP