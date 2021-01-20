'Ready to serve': Kamala Harris' first tweet as US Vice-President

Minutes after taking oath as the 49th Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Devi Harris said she was 'ready to serve'.

Harris made history by becoming the first woman, first African-American, and first Asian-American to become the Vice-President of the US after taking oath in a historical swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Joe Biden also took oath in the ceremony as the 46th President of the United States.

"Today we celebrate a triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy. We have learnt again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile. But democracy has prevailed. People's will has been heeded and answered," Biden said after taking oath.

Earlier in the day, Harris had tweeted that she would along with Biden work to unify the country, tackle challenges, and renew the 'promise of America'. “Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people are united in spirit,” she tweeted.

“My abiding hope—my abiding prayer—is that we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom. To cherish simple moments. To imagine new possibilities. And to open our hearts just a little more to one another,” her further tweeted.

Biden's message conveyed through his speech after taking oath had a ring similar to Harris' tweets.

"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue. Rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment stand in their shoes," he said.