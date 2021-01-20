5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career
Kamala Harris, who is to be sworn in as the Vice-President of the United States in a few hours, is an inspiring story of many firsts. She will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.
Her political career has been just as stunning.
- After spending four years at Howard University, she went on to earn her law degree at the University of California, Hastings.
- She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and became the top prosecutor for San Francisco in 2003.
- In 2010, she was elected the first woman and the first black person to serve as California's attorney general and was re-elected to the post in 2014.
- As she rose above the ranks, Harris' position in the Democratic party strengthened and she was elected as California's junior US senator in 2017.
- In August 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his running mate and Biden and Harris emerged victorious in the November 7 elections.
Harris will be taking oath as the Vice-President of the US on Wednesday. "I’m here today because of the women who came before me," she tweeted hours before the inauguration ceremony
(with agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden plans sweeping executive orders to unwind Trump legacy on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Joe Biden's speechwriter Vinay Reddy? 5 things to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, traditions Trump is breaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE | Biden enters White House for the first time as President
How inauguration day 2021 will be the most unique in American history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'She did all on her own’, says US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’s uncle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘American people united in spirit’: Kamala Harris ahead of inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pence expected to skip Trump's departure ceremony: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We must unify around our shared values': Trump in farewell message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Inauguration Day 2021: 127-year-old Bible, Trump's absence and Lady Gaga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox