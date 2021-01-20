5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career

Kamala Harris, who is to be sworn in as the Vice-President of the United States in a few hours, is an inspiring story of many firsts. She will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.

Her political career has been just as stunning.

After spending four years at Howard University, she went on to earn her law degree at the University of California, Hastings.

She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and became the top prosecutor for San Francisco in 2003.

In 2010, she was elected the first woman and the first black person to serve as California's attorney general and was re-elected to the post in 2014.

As she rose above the ranks, Harris' position in the Democratic party strengthened and she was elected as California's junior US senator in 2017.

In August 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his running mate and Biden and Harris emerged victorious in the November 7 elections.

Harris will be taking oath as the Vice-President of the US on Wednesday. "I’m here today because of the women who came before me," she tweeted hours before the inauguration ceremony

