'Ready to speak to Putin if he is looking for way to end the war': Joe Biden

Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:17 AM IST

US President Joe Biden said Thursday he was willing to speak to Vladimir Putin for the first time since the Ukraine invasion if the Russian leader truly wants to end the war.

"I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet," Biden told a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who has maintained dialogue with Putin.

