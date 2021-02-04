IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Recovered Covid patients may need only one shot of mRNA vaccines: Report
A registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a clinic.(AP)
A registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a clinic.(AP)
world news

Recovered Covid patients may need only one shot of mRNA vaccines: Report

According to the researchers, a single dose of mRNA vaccine elicits very rapid immune responses in individuals already possessing antibodies against the coronavirus from previous exposure to it.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST

People who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection may need only one shot as opposed to the recommended two jabs if they are taking the Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, according to a study which suggests ways to minimise doses when supplies are limited.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted in the preprint repository medRxiv, assessed the antibody responses in 109 individuals with and without documented pre-existing immunity to the novel coronavirus.

According to the researchers, including Florian Krammer from the Icahn School of Medicine in the US, a single dose of mRNA vaccine elicits very rapid immune responses in individuals already possessing antibodies against the coronavirus from previous exposure to it.

"For individuals with pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2 the first vaccine dose likely immunologically resembles the booster dose in naive individuals," the scientists wrote in the study.

In the research, the scientists analysed mRNA vaccines which use segments of the viral genetic material to enable human cells to make the coronavirus spike proteins.

These proteins train the immune system of vaccine recipients to fight the actual infectious coronavirus when their body encounters the pathogen.

Also read| Got vaccinated against Covid? Here’s a list of countries you can travel

The scientists said the post-vaccine antibody levels in recovered Covid-19 patients are comparable to, or exceed levels, found in those without prior exposure to the virus who received two vaccinations.

Another yet-to-be peer-reviewed study in medRxiv also studied antibody responses to a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines in healthcare workers who had previously recovered from the infection.

It found that their antibody levels started peaking at seven days since immunisation, and achieved higher titers and neutralisation in 14 days compared to volunteers exposed to the vaccine for the first time.

"Although we did not have peak titers for these individuals after natural infection, the titers developed after single vaccination was higher than peak titers in inpatients and outpatients with Covid-19, similar to what has been described in primary vaccination after two doses of the spike-based mRNA vaccines," the researchers wrote in the study.

According to the scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the US, the secondary response occurs through activation of the immune system's memory B cells.

Based on the findings, the researchers recommend a strategy of single dose vaccination for patients who have already had laboratory-confirmed Covid-19.

They said those who have recovered from the disease can be placed lower on the vaccination priority list.

Also read| Pandemic pulverizes Spain's tourism as arrivals plunge 77%

Commenting on the two studies, Eleanor Riley, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease at the University of Edinburgh in the UK, said the findings are "very reassuring", adding that the vaccines are "very effectively boosting the immunity induced by infection."

While the two studies suggest that people who have had laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 infection may only require one dose of the vaccine, Riley, who was unrelated to the studies, said incorporating this into a mass vaccination programme may be logistically complex.

He believes it may be safer to ensure that everyone gets two doses.

The preprint platfrom, medRxiv, also cautions that the posted reports are preliminary in nature and have not been certified by peer review.

"They should not be relied on to guide clinical practice or health-related behavior," it adds.

Lawrence Young, Virologist and Professor of Molecular Oncology, University of Warwick in the UK, believes this question can be resolved with further studies.

"...we should be doing further studies which look at giving previously infected individuals one dose of an mRNA vaccine," said Young, who was also unrelated to the two studies.

"If future work can confirm this high level of immunity post a single mRNA vaccine in this group of individuals, this could become a viable option when there are concerns around vaccine supply," he added in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid guideline covid 19 news
app
Close
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
world news

US warship sails by sensitive Taiwan Strait as US navy deploys carrier to Indo-Pacific

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The US 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday while on a routine mission, the US Navy said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
world news

Protests, access to internet ‘hallmarks of thriving democracy’, says US

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The remarks by a US embassy spokesperson were the first public comments by the Biden administration on the farmers’ protest that began last November
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GAVI alliance, the group that co-leads COVAX with the WHO, said last week it aimed to deliver 2.3 bn vaccines worldwide by the end of 2021, including 1.8 billion free doses to lower-income countries.(AP)
The GAVI alliance, the group that co-leads COVAX with the WHO, said last week it aimed to deliver 2.3 bn vaccines worldwide by the end of 2021, including 1.8 billion free doses to lower-income countries.(AP)
world news

WHO preparing to deliver vaccines across Syria from April despite conflict

Reuters, Amman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO representative in Damascus, said the body's COVAX programme plans to immunize 5 million Syrians
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigators go out of the TP Marcelo Ice Plant on February 4, 2021 in Navotas, Philippines.(AP Photo)
Investigators go out of the TP Marcelo Ice Plant on February 4, 2021 in Navotas, Philippines.(AP Photo)
world news

Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee of TP Marcelo Ice Plant died after exposure to ammonia fumes Wednesday and the body of a second employee, the plant’s electrician, was found in the building Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
world news

Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow

AP, Afghanistan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:54 PM IST
“We are afraid when we get in our car, go to the office, when we are near our home, in the mosque,” Kamran said. “Life has become hell.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a clinic.(AP)
A registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a clinic.(AP)
world news

Recovered Covid patients may need only one shot of mRNA vaccines: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
According to the researchers, a single dose of mRNA vaccine elicits very rapid immune responses in individuals already possessing antibodies against the coronavirus from previous exposure to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical professional tests an Israeli soldier for coronavirus in Elad, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.(AP)
A medical professional tests an Israeli soldier for coronavirus in Elad, Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.(AP)
world news

Why Israel can't celebrate its vaccine success yet

Bloomberg, Israel
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:52 PM IST
While Israel has been an undisputed vaccine leader, it is still struggling to contain the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks, prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak.(REUTERS)
A family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks, prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak.(REUTERS)
world news

Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events

Reuters, Kuwait
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Kuwait cabinet, in a statement, said first-degree relatives would be exempt from the entry ban, and that all those arriving in the country would have to quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo taken on October 1, 2020, a protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey holds an anti-China placard in Istanbul, , against what they allege is oppression by the Chinese government to Muslim Uighurs in far-western Xinjiang province. (AP file)
In this file photo taken on October 1, 2020, a protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey holds an anti-China placard in Istanbul, , against what they allege is oppression by the Chinese government to Muslim Uighurs in far-western Xinjiang province. (AP file)
world news

China conducts most sophisticated repression abroad: Report

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Tactics range from co-opting foreign governments to detain dissidents to digital threats and coercion by proxy, the Freedom House report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
A medical staff member wearing protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe(REUTERS)
world news

Gulf nations impose more restrictions to fight virus spread

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:11 PM IST
The countries announced limits on public gatherings overnight and Kuwait plans to bar foreigners from entering for two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google is at loggerheads with the Australian govt (AP)(AP)
Google is at loggerheads with the Australian govt (AP)(AP)
world news

Australian PM Morrison says had 'constructive' meeting with Google chief Pichai

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 PM IST
The tech giant has threatened to remove its search engine over Australian govt's plans to make digital platforms pay for news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shout anti-farmer slogans and wave India's national flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 29. (REUTERS)
People shout anti-farmer slogans and wave India's national flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 29. (REUTERS)
world news

Indo-Canadian groups ask Canada PM to condemn farmer protest violence on Jan 26

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
An executive in the PMO acknowledged receipt of the letter and said, “Please be assured that your comments have been carefully reviewed.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination site in Manhattan.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The major countries are witnessing a decline in the number of cases. The WHO has welcomed this development, but warned against complacency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

US, Australia discuss China and Myanmar in first leaders call, White House says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:34 AM IST
The first call between the leaders since Biden's inauguration comes amid heightened tension between Australia and China and just days after Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announces the listing of new terrorist entities, in a still image from a remote video call in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 2. (REUTERS)
Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announces the listing of new terrorist entities, in a still image from a remote video call in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 2. (REUTERS)
world news

Canada designates Hizbul Mujahideen a terrorist group

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The Pakistan-based, Kashmir-focused group was among 13 added to the list, including several neo-Nazi outfits like Proud Boys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP