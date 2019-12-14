e-paper
‘Refrain from provocations if you want a peaceful New Year’: N. Korea

The statement came hours after North Korea said it had conducted a second test at a satellite and rocket engine facility.

world Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:13 IST
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has set a year-end deadline for talks with the United States, warning he may take an unspecified “new path”.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has set a year-end deadline for talks with the United States, warning he may take an unspecified "new path". (REUTERS)
         

A senior North Korean military official said that recent tests of defence technology are aimed at subduing nuclear threats from the United States, state media reported on Saturday.

Chief of the General Staff Pak Jong Chon warned that “hostile forces”, including the United States, should refrain from provoking North Korea if they wanted to see a peaceful New Year, state news agency KCNA said.

The statement came hours after North Korea said it had conducted a second test at a satellite and rocket engine facility.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has set a year-end deadline for talks with the United States, warning he may take an unspecified “new path” if concessions aren’t made.

