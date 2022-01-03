Reham Khan says 'got fired at, vehicle held at gunpoint'; attacks Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khansaid on Twitter that her “vehicle was held at gunpoint” when she was coming back from a wedding on Sunday night. In her tweet, she also attacked the Prime Minister for this “New Pakistan”.

“On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles. My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!” Khan said in a tweet posted at 1.59am on Monday.

In a follow-up tweet, posted hours later, Reham Khan claimed that an FIR has still not been registered.

“It’s 9 am. My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep & the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. Investigation is ongoing. Waiting for a copy of the FIR,” Reham Khan said.

She also thanked her followers for the support shown and said “would prefer a duel not a cowardly covert attempt”.

“I don’t fear death or injury but I am outraged & concerned about those who work for me,” said Reham Khan.

Reham Khan, a journalist of British-Pakistani origin, was briefly married to Imran. She released an autobiography in 2018, in which she made some damning claims against the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Imran Khan, who captained the Pakistan team that won the cricket World Cup in 1992, married Reham in January 2015 in a low-key ceremony at his home in Islamabad. However, that marriage ended in just 10 months, when they filed for divorce in October than year.

Reham Khan later claimed in an interview that she had fled Pakistan after receiving threats of being “blown up”.