Remember Chand Nawab of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ fame? He is back with another funny video

Pakistani television journalist Chand Nawab, who shot to fame after Nawazuddin Siddiqui played his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is all over the internet with yet another reporting video.

Twitter user Fazil Jamili shared the video on June 28 with the caption: Chand Nawab rocks yet again but this time not for “apno mein Eid manane”.

Chand Nawab rocks yet again but this time not for ‘apno mein Eid manane’ pic.twitter.com/6mgBMrr5bT — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) June 28, 2018

Nawab can be seen in the video reporting from a fancy “pan shop” in his own unique way. He fumbles on his lines a couple of times, tries different camera angles before getting it all right. He then signs off by stuffing a huge pan in his mouth.

Jamili’s tweet has received more than 1,600 retweets and over 2,500 likes in just a day. Just like the old one, this video has also left many on social media crying with laughter.

Nawab grabbed headlines after a video of him speaking to the camera while being continuously shoved and pushed by passers-by at a railway station went viral in 2008.

He was seen in another viral video earlier this year promoting actor Ali Zafar’s film, Teefa Kaun Hai - Teefa In Trouble.