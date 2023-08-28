Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says politicising Jacksonville tragedy not the answer, calls for unity

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has called for unity and restraint in the wake of the recent tragic shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida. The attack, described by officials as racially motivated, left three Black individuals dead. Ramaswamy emphasized the importance of not politicizing such tragedies during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press. Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Polk County Summer Sizzle fundraising event in Clive, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.(AP)

The perpetrator, identified as Ryan Palmeter, fatally shot three Black individuals in a Dollar General store before taking his own life. His firearm bore a swastika symbol, and he had shared racist writings prior to the attack. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters stated that Palmeter's writings clearly exhibited his hatred toward Black people.

During the interview, Ramaswamy responded to questions about political implications surrounding such incidents. When asked about the recent uptick in race-based violent crimes, he asserted, "I don't think this is a left versus right issue, and I don't think we should try to politicize this through partisan goggles either."

Chuck Todd, the show's host, inquired about the significance of examining manifestos and the potential for online spread of extremist content. Ramaswamy pointed out that the manifesto of the perpetrator behind a school shooting in Nashville earlier this year had not yet been released.

Ramaswamy highlighted a potential double standard in media coverage and said, "We still have not yet even seen the manifesto of that transgender shooter in Nashville of a Christian school, and yet here, we're focusing on the motive." He suggested that it is important to maintain a consistent approach when discussing such incidents.

He expressed a broader perspective by saying, "Any killing, any mass killing, is heinous. We need to get to the root cause of the mental health epidemic [and] address that. We need leadership that sets the right tone in this country."