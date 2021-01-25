Republican US senator Rob Portman of Ohio won't seek re-election
Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said Monday he won’t seek reelection and plans to end a career in federal government spanning more than three decades.
Portman's announcement comes the same day the Senate is receiving the House impeachment article against former Republican President Donald Trump.
While some Republican senators have criticized going ahead with the trial next month with Trump out of office, Portman said last week he would listen to both sides before making a decision on how to vote.
Portman, who turned 65 last month, is among establishment Republicans who clearly struggled with supporting Trump. Once dubbed “The Loyal Soldier” in a front-page profile story in his hometown Cincinnati Enquirer, Portman usually supported Trump in carefully worded statements. After Trump called the presidential election rigged, Portman said Trump had a right to a probe of any irregularities.
But in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Portman said Trump needed to go on national TV to address his supporters and tell them to refrain from violence.
“Both in his words before the attack on the Capitol and in his actions afterward, President Trump bears some responsibility for what happened on January 6,” Portman said.
Portman was elected handily twice to the US Senate, but was considered likely to face primary opposition in 2022.
Portman, who served in the presidential administrations of both Bushes, was under consideration by both John McCain and Mitt Romney to be their running mates in their respective presidential bids. Portman also helped them and other GOP presidential candidates practice for debates by playing their Democratic rival.
He was elected to Congress from southern Ohio in a 1993 special election and won six more elections before being tapped by President George W. Bush to serve as US trade representative in 2005. He traveled the globe, negotiating dozens of trade agreements. Bush then nominated him to be his White House budget director in 2006.
Portman stepped down in 2007, then returned to politics in 2010 with a successful US Senate run, and won again in 2016, both times by landslide margins in a traditional swing state.
Generally voting with his party, Portman broke ranks in 2013 to announce support for same-sex marriage. He said their son Will had earlier come out as gay to him and his wife, Jane. They have three children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We will change Alphabet': Google workers announce global union alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican US senator Rob Portman of Ohio won't seek re-election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court ends Donald Trump's emoluments lawsuits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No record of Sikkim clash in PLA patrol log: Chinese state media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plays down India’s vaccine diplomacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Anthony Fauci reveals ‘disturbing’ incidents under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub shuts down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bosnia health workers protest for rights, wages amidst pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain's health minister quits amid pandemic to run for regional Catalan election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic far from over, but winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job losses from virus four times as bad as 2009 financial crisis: UN report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox