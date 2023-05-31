‘Ridiculous!’ Florida governor Ron DeSantis slams Trump's COVID lockdown criticisms amid GOP presidential candidate race

In an electrifying display of ambition and defiance, Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, has officially launched his bid to become the Republican candidate for the United States presidency. Stepping into the ring alongside prominent figures such as Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Asa Hutchinson, DeSantis wasted no time in challenging the former president, Donald Trump, and proclaiming himself as America's savior. Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during for a campaign event at Port Neal Welding Company in Salix, Iowa, on May 31, 2023. The event, part of "Our Great American Comeback Tour," is a four-day tour through twelve cities in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.(AFP)

Addressing a fervent audience of approximately 500 people at an evangelical Christian church in Iowa, DeSantis passionately declared that the nation is "going in the wrong direction. We can see it and we can feel it." However, it was his subsequent statements to the press that unveiled his determination to go head-to-head with Trump, dismissing the frontrunner's claims that New York's pandemic response surpassed Florida's as "detached from reality."

Refusing to shy away from disagreements, DeSantis highlighted the former president's resilience in the face of media scrutiny and political opposition during his tenure, expressing his discomfort with the way Trump had been treated. But now, with Trump attacking him over their differences, DeSantis believes the voters will rally behind his stance.

The governor's appearance in Iowa followed a somewhat faltering online announcement just a week earlier, underscoring the significance and urgency of his campaign. As the race for the GOP nomination heats up, DeSantis enters a crowded field of contenders vying for the chance to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Dubbed as "Trump without the chaos," DeSantis has embraced his reputation as a staunch conservative, earning the moniker of Florida as "the place where woke goes to die." Not one to shy away from controversy, he has openly confronted corporate giants like Disney, clashing with the company over a state law banning certain classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity for young students.

In a remarkable turn of events, DeSantis could see a substantial boost in campaign funds, potentially soaring up to $80 million, as a department within his administration altered state rules, as reported by NBC. This shift in regulations would allow a state-level political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, which he has led for the past five years, to transfer the amassed sum to a federal super PAC called Never Back Down, which supports his presidential ambitions.

This transformation overturns years of state election rules and solidifies DeSantis' financial muscle in the race for the presidency. With his bold and unapologetic approach, the Florida governor is undoubtedly poised to become a formidable contender, promising to shake up the Republican landscape and challenge the status quo.

Also read | Donald Trump's son ends up insulting former POTUS while taking a dig at Ron DeSantis

As the battle for the GOP nomination intensifies, the political arena braces for the clash between two influential figures, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump. Will DeSantis succeed in rallying the Republican base behind his cause, or will Trump's hold on the party remain unbreakable? Only time will tell as this sensational campaign unfolds, captivating the nation and setting the stage for a dramatic political showdown in the pursuit of the White House.