‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse to pass over US this Saturday: Here's when and where it will be seen

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 08, 2023 07:41 PM IST

Get ready to see a ring of fire near you anytime soon. ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse is all set to arrive in the U.S.

The ‘Ring of Fire’ or ‘Annular’ solar eclipse will be seen on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in parts of the western United States.

On this day, the moon will be positioned in front of the sun, hiding much of it but leaving a brilliant ring or annulus.
What is an Annular or Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse?

All solar eclipses include the moon blocking the sunlight from reaching towards the Earth.

However, an annual solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse as during a total solar eclipse-the moon fully blocks the sun. However, during an annual solar eclipse, the moon is not large enough to completely block the sunlight and therefore, a ring of sunlight is still visible to us.

When and Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

On Saturday, areas between Eugene and Medford in Oregon will be able to see the eclipse during midmorning at 9:15 a.m.

Then it will be visible over Elko, Nevada at 9:22 a.m. and then over southern Utah.

Albuquerque will be able to see the sight at 10:34 a.m.

Next up is Roswell at 10:38 a.m. and Midland at 11:43 a.m.

San Antonio at 11:52 a.m. and Corpus Christi at 11:55 a.m.

Only narrow parts of Oregon, Texas, Mexico, Central America, Colombia and Brazil will be able to see the full ring of fire.

However, the entire Lower 48 states will be able to look at a partial solar eclipse.

Are Annular Solar Eclipses rare?

Yes! Make sure you follow these timings and get a peek at the ring of fire as the last time an annular solar eclipse occurred in the United States was on May 20, 2012, across Texas and Southwest.

The next as predicted will not be until 2046. And even then only small parts of southern Oregon, northern California, extreme northwest Nevada and southwest Idaho will be able to capture the sight.

Annular Solar Eclipse: Important Advices

In order to view either the ring of fire annular eclipse or the partial eclipse, please wear protective eclipse glasses to avoid permanent eye damage when watching it.

Alternatively, you can DIY a “pinhole projector” to imitate an image of the sun or look for projections in the shades of trees.

