PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty to lead King Charles’ coronation with UK flag

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty will lead the procession carrying the country's national flag at King Charles’ coronation on Saturday next week (May 6). The Buckingham Palace in a statement on Friday said that Sunak and Akshata will be following a Royal Air Force cadet who will be bearing the flag of the United Kingdom UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty. (PA wire)

“The first processions into Westminster Abbey will be made up of Faith Leaders and Faith Representatives followed shortly afterwards by representatives from His Majesty’s Realms. Flags of each Realm will be carried by national representatives accompanied by the Governors General and Prime Ministers,” the palace said.

The procession of the King and the Queen will be led by the Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee who will carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales. Francis Dymoke will carry The Royal Standard, added the statement.

A new screen will provide "absolute privacy" during the most sacred part of next week's coronation service for King Charles, ensuring the eyes of the world will not see the monarch being anointed, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

The three-sided screen will shield Charles when he is anointed with holy oil, consecrated in Jerusalem, on his hands, breast and head, shortly before he is crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6, reported Reuters.