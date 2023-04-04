Home / World News / Rishi Sunak's new test as wife Akshata may benefit from UK policy. Here's why

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy: Before the liaison committee, Rishi Sunak did not mention his wife's interest.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced questions after details of his wife Akshata Murthy's agency Koru Kids emerged. It was revealed that Akshata Murthy has shares in the childcare agency which is likely to benefit from a new policy announced in the recent UK budget, Guardian reported.

Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy: Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy are seen(Reuters File)
The agency lists Rishi Sunak's wife as a shareholder. A new scheme announced by UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt in the budget offers 1200 pounds to individuals who train to become child-minders through an agency- a possible way in which Akshata Murthy's agency may benefit from.

Before the liaison committee, Rishi Sunak did not mention his wife's interest, saying, “No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way”, as he was asked whether he had anything to declare.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain wrote to the independent adviser on ministerial interests Sir Laurie Magnus saying, “The Prime Minister's family does appear to have a relevant financial interest in Koru Kids - which has benefited from a recent change to government policy. There is a clear question as to whether articles 7.1 and 7.7 of the ministerial code have been breached.”

While Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader said, "Rishi Sunak must explain why he failed to come clean when asked about the shares his family held in a company now set to financially benefit from a childcare policy announced in his budget," Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said.

Over the controversy, Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said, "He has followed the process in terms of declaring his interests as set out in the ministerial code".

