Rishi Sunak prepared for UK elections? ‘Totally up for the fight’

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that he is “totally up for the fight” of pitching his policies to the electorate to win another term. The UK general election is expected to take place in the second half of the year. The 43-year-old Indian-origin leader said that he had reasons to be optimistic because the economy was “pointing in the right direction and the future is going to be better”. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain.(Reuters)

“At the beginning of this year there is a sense that the country is pointing in the right direction,” he said, adding, “Because economic conditions have improved, because the plan is working, you are starting to see mortgage rates come down and we have been able to cut taxes. I do believe those pressures are starting to ease and that hopefully over the course of this year, we can continue to make even more progress."

What Rishi Sunak said about his plans for UK economy?

Reiterating his plans to cut taxes, he said, “It’s because those are my values, those are the values of my party. It’s one where hard work should be rewarded. And actually, the best way to express that through the tax system is to cut people’s taxes so when they are working hard they get to enjoy more of the rewards of that for themselves and their family. Because economic conditions have improved, because the plan is working, you are starting to see mortgage rates come down and we have been able to cut taxes."

Rishi Sunak asserted, “I'm totally up for the fight.”

Echoing the views of UK chancellot Jeremy Hunt, the UK PM said, “None of us ever talk about this stuff before budgets. Other people are. I think they're over-interpreting. What the Chancellor and I have said is that of course, our long-term plan is to cut people's taxes.”