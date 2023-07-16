'Ronald Reagan didn’t do it', Donald Trump hints to opt out of GOP primary debate. Is he over-confident?

FFormer President Donald Trump remained coy on Sunday about whether he would participate in the first Republican primary debate next month, citing his comfortable lead in early GOP primary polls. Trump pointed out that many previous candidates, including Ronald Reagan, opted not to participate in debates when they held a substantial advantage. Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump.(AFP)

“Ronald Reagan didn’t do it, a lot of people didn’t do it. When you have a big lead, you don’t do it. I haven’t really made up my mind,” Trump said during an extensive interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo.

While claiming he hadn't made up his mind, Trump did acknowledge two of his Republican rivals, Senator Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, as potential cabinet members if he secures the nomination and returns to the White House.

DeSantis's Potential Debate Challenge

When asked about the possibility of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gaining ground on him in a debate, Trump suggested that another candidate could have a strong performance and close the gap. He also praised Vivek Ramaswamy for his performance in the race, indicating that he has done a commendable job.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.(AP)

Delaying Trial as Election Interference

Trump also addressed his ongoing legal battles, asserting that his trial on 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should be postponed until after the 2024 presidential election.

He denounced the case as "election interference" and criticized the Department of Justice, referring to it as the "Department of Injustice." Trump's attorneys have previously argued for a delay in the trial due to his busy campaign schedule, among other reasons, but the DOJ has rejected these arguments.

Trump's Confidence in Winning Women's Votes

Despite facing legal challenges, Trump expressed confidence in his ability to win women's votes and secure victory in a general election. He emphasized key issues such as public safety, border security, tax cuts, and deregulation, along with promoting domestic oil and gas exploration to achieve energy independence for the United States.

During the interview, Trump voiced his opposition to the House GOP proposal to relocate the Federal Bureau of Investigation from Washington, D.C. to Alabama, citing the importance of proximity to the Justice Department. He also predicted that President Joe Biden would be the Democratic nominee, albeit with reservations about his ability to articulate effectively.

Trump claimed that the late Senator Ted Kennedy had described Biden as the "dumbest" senator, but also noted that Robert Kennedy Jr., a rival to Biden, is intelligent but unlikely to secure the Democratic nomination. Furthermore, Trump expressed skepticism about a Secret Service probe into cocaine being brought into the White House, suggesting that authorities should have identified a suspect given their expertise and knowledge of the situation.

While Trump's plans for the primary debate remain uncertain, his comments and insights continue to generate intrigue within the Republican Party as the 2024 presidential race heats up.