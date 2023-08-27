King Charles is 'open to relationship with Prince Harry': Shocking claim

King Charles is "open" to mending his relationship with Prince Harry "so long as he no longer tried to push him around," a royal commentator claimed. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020. The Duke of Sussex briefly visited London for King Charles' coronation. He is due back in England in September to attend the WellChild Awards amid speculation that he could meet his father and address their grievances. King Charles III and Prince Harry.

Royal author Ingrid Seward claimed Prince Harry is "too stubborn to plot any route back" as she insisted now would be the perfect time for the pair to reconcile. Prince Harry will be in London on September 7 and 8, which will also mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The King and Queen Camilla are expected to remain in Balmoral for a quiet commemoration while Prince William and Kate Middleton take the lead on the day.

Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "Despite the huge deterioration in trust, I suspect Charles would be open to having a relationship with Harry so long as he no longer tried to push him around. And a visit to Balmoral – the secluded spot where the Queen was happiest – could have been the perfect place for that to happen."

A Scottish escape “could have had valuable family time in private to tackle this very difficult situation and start to rebuild their relationship," the commentator said, adding, "I doubt Charles would be strong enough or unkind enough to say no if he was asked personally by his son. Yet I suspect the Duke was too stubborn to do that and felt the Scottish retreat was a step too far for him, both literally and emotionally."

The royal expert also argued that Prince Harry and Meghan both could widely benefit from the Duke returning to the royal fold.

“Those dealings could actually be aided by a reconciliation with the Royal Family, as it would return the golden stardust the couple needs to break them apart from the scores of other celebrities in California,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON