King Charles was ‘upset’ when Diana did this but Prince William thinks…

Prince William is "delighted" that royal fans have warmed to his wife Kate Middleton, royal expert Roya Nikkhah claimed. Princess Kate, in particular, has been shown to receive a lot of attention - but according to the royal expert, Prince William doesn't have a problem with it at all. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales is seen. (Reuters)

“[King] Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine,” Roya Nikkhah said, adding, "William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine's work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction."

But Prince William does not always enjoy one thing as per the royal expert. “The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there," she said.

Hannah Fernando, editor of Woman and Woman and Home Magazines, said, “Catherine has no wish to eclipse him. She is coming into her own because she is actually brilliant. She has taken on this life, opened her arms to it, and learned along the way what she needs to do. I think he is delighted by that, and I don't think he is worried about her eclipsing him.”

Royal expert Robert Jobson said that Kate Middleton will have the King's "blessing" to steal the limelight.

“Whilst it is Charles's head that wears the crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to. And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles's blessing - for he knows for the monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation,” Robert Jobson said.

