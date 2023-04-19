Home / World News / Should Rishi Sunak government pay for King Charles' coronation? Britons think…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 19, 2023 12:54 PM IST

King Charles' Coronation: in the 65+ age group, most agreed that the coronation should be funded by the public- 43 percent.

Majority of Britons do not believe that King Charles coronation should be funded by the public, a YouGov poll showed. Almost 51 percent of Britons said that the event should not be funded by the government, while only 32 percent argued that it should be government-funded. Further 18 percent said that they 'don't know' whether or not the crowning of King Charles should be funded.

King Charles Coronation: King Charles accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort.
The poll included responses from 4,246 adults of which in the age group 18-24, 62 percent said that the coronation 'should not' be funded by the government. This was followed closely by 25-49 year olds in which 55 percent said it should not be government funded. Although, in the 65+ age group, most agreed that the coronation should be funded by the public- 43 percent.

King Charles coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6 and comes at a time when Britain's economy suffers owing to a severe cost of living crisis.

King Charles III's coronation could cost £100million, several reports have said. Meanwhile, the ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II was estimated to have cost a total of £1.57million.

“In today's money the 1953 Coronation cost around £50million but estimates for King Charles's are twice that because of things like security, which weren't such a big issue back then. But worldwide TV rights will more than cover the cost and it will be a massive boost to tourism. Hotels are already being booked out for the Coronation weekend,” The Sun reported.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out