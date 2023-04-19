Prince Harry hasn't apologised on 'bended knee' to King Charles because…

Prince Harry hasn't gone "down on bended knee" to apologise to his father King Charles by accepting an invitation to attend the monarch's coronation, a royal expert claimed after the Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending the ceremony. Prince Harry accepted the invitation after months of speculation over whether he and Meghan Markle would attend. Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

Meghan Markle, however, will not accompany Prince Harry when he travels to the UK for the ceremony on May 6.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the Palace said, adding, “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Royal author Emily Andrews said that this was a "really positive" sign for relations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles. The relations have been sour since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. But the expert warned that reconciliation could still be a long way off.

"Whilst I think it's really positive that there are green shoots of reconciliation, I don't we should think we should think that Harry's gone down on bended knee on the phone and apologised - 'Hello pa, I'm so sorry for everything I've said, that hasn't happened," Emily Andrews said.

“What has happened is that Charles and Harry had a conversation about Charles inviting him to the Coronation and Harry graciously accepted after his people spoke to Buckingham Palace people about what the event would entail,” the expert added.

