Prince Harry has given these two signs which prove he 'cut off his life' in UK

Prince Harry has sent two recent signs to convey that he has “cut off his life” in the UK, a royal expert claimed. The Duke of Sussex has visited Britain only a few times after stepping down from his royal duties in 2020 and moving to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle. He missed important family events including his late grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service, King Charles' first Trooping the Colour parade and the Scottish coronation. Earlier this week, he recorded a separate message to his elder brother Prince William to mark the Diana Award, presented in their late mother's memory. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson said all these instances have been very telling.“As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the UK. They’ve got nowhere to live, so where would they be, the Premier Inn round the corner? They don’t have a base here in the UK, and they’re worried about security," Matt Wilkinson said said.

The Duke of Sussex was seen with his two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet attending a Fourth of July parade earlier this week. PageSix reported that Meghan Markle and the couple's eldest child Prince Archie, four, also attended the parade to mark US Independence day.

It came ahead of Prince Harry's father King Charles attending a coronation ceremony with other members of the royal family including Camilla in Scotland.

