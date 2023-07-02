Queen Elizabeth gave this 11-word warning to Prince Harry about his house

Queen Elizabeth II had some things to say about Frogmore Cottage before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the place which became their UK residence. Then, the late monarch warned her grandson saying that the resident was ‘a bit of a shell’. In his memoir, Prince Harry said that Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage was “charming but too small” for them, “two rambunctious dogs,” and a Prince Archie. Queen Elizabeth.(File)

Then, Prince Harry went to Queen Elizabeth about his “housing situation.” The latter “gave it a think” before offering up Frogmore Cottage which the Duke of Sussex thought was Frogmore House

“No, no — Frogmore Cottage. Near Frogmore House,” the queen told him, adding, “Sort of hidden. Tucked away.” Calling it a “lovely place,” “historic,” “part of the Crown Estate,” and “very sweet,” Prince Harry recalled, that the queen gave a word of caution to the couple.

“She warned: It’s a bit of a building site. Bit of a shell. But go and have a look and do tell me if it works," Prince Harry wrote. The couple visited the property on the same day and Harry recalled, “Granny was right.”

“The house spoke to us both. Charming, full of potential. Hard by the Royal Burial Ground, but so what? Didn’t bother me or Meg. We wouldn’t disturb the dead if they’d promise not to disturb us," he explained.

“Frogmore Cottage would be a dream come true,” Harry recalled telling Queen Elizabeth over the phone before thanking her “profusely”, he said.

With the queen’s “permission,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “began sitting down with builders, planning the minimum renovations, to make the place habitable — piping, heating, water", he wrote in his memoir.

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan officially vacated Frogmore Cottage, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. The couple “paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset," The Telegraph reported.

However, it remains unclear who will live at the Frogmore Cottage now with some reports claiming that King Charles had offered the residence to his brother Prince Andrew.

