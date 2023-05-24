Will public pay for Prince Harry's security? Lowdown on Duke's fight with UK

Prince Harry lost a legal challenge- a blow to his years-long effort to pay for police officers to protect him and his family while they’re in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lost their police protection when they ceased to be “working” members of the royal family in 2020. Here's a lowdown on what has happened so far:

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)