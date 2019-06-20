Royal split: Prince William, Harry drift further apart in charity move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the Royal Foundation, in which they worked so far with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it was announced on Thursday, marking another instance of the two brothers drifting apart in recent months.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will set up their own foundation, while Prince William and Catherine Middleton will stay with the Royal Foundation set up in 2009 to focus on issues such as armed forces, mental health and conservation.

The foundation said the royals were “incredibly proud” of their joint work, adding that the decision was made after a review of its structure.

It said: “These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through the Royal Foundation,” it added.

In April, the two princes and their families split households, with Prince Harry and Markle moving to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, from Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Middleton live.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 20:34 IST